February 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Limassol mayor calls earthquake preparedness meeting

By Iole Damaskinos00
Limassol Mayor Nicos Nicolaides visiting the flood works last year
An earthquake preparedness meeting was called by the mayor of Limassol on Friday in the wake of the devastating earthquake in Turkey earlier this week.

“We could not stay indifferent,” said Mayor Nicos Nicolaidis, who convened the meeting to review the city’s emergency response plan and coordinate all involved towards the best possible outcome should a large quake strike.

Among others, representatives from the civil defence force, police, fire service, local administration, public works, scientific advisory board, the national guard, and the Limassol hospital, attended in the meeting. Participants briefed and updated each other on existing data and procedures.

It was also decided to set up an interdepartmental committee which is to submit a proposal for actions deemed immediately necessary next week, the mayor said.

All parties involved are set to meet again at a later stage, while an earthquake preparedness exercise is planned for March.

