February 11, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Sunday’s election special in the Cyprus Mail

By Staff Reporter02
Προεδρικό Μέγαρο

The Cyprus Mail website will be hosting a live feed for the second round of the presidential elections on Sunday.

Click on the feed for up-to-date, real time election coverage in the battle between Nikos Christodoulides and Andreas Mavroyiannis.

There will also be a special print issue of the Cyprus Mail on Monday, February 13.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Alleged labour exploitation on livestock farm

Nick Theodoulou

Cyprus welcomes carnival week with Tsiknopempti celebrations

Eleni Philippou

Bodies of further 13 Turkish Cypriot quake victims returned (Updated)

Nick Theodoulou

Some Troodos roads closed to all cars

Nick Theodoulou

Is Cyprus the real Island of Love?

Alix Norman

The success of the four-day workweek in Cyprus

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign