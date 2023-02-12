February 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Election, fine weather keep bars and restaurants busy

By Jonathan Shkurko00
cafe
File photo

Bars, cafés and restaurants around Cyprus were 60 per cent full on Sunday, according to the president of the recreation centres association (Osika) Neophytos Thrasyvoulou, who said the higher turnout compared to last week is linked to the presidential elections.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency, Thrasyvoulou said that the elections and the sun pushed people to leave their homes on Sunday and visit bars, cafés and restaurants in droves.

“However, the peak was reached in the morning, especially in the mountainous areas, where the cold and the snow will impact the occupancy rate of leisure establishments in the afternoon and in the evening.”

He added that last Sunday’s bad weather severely impacted bars, cafés and restaurants, as owners reported a small number of visitors throughout the day.

 

