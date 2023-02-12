February 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Presidential elections 2023 – Live

By Staff Reporter0232
Προεδρικό Μέγαρο

Today Andreas Mavroyiannis and Nikos Christodoulides battle it out to become the next President of the Republic. The Cyprus Mail brings you updates throughout the day

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Limassol company loses €48,000 after business communications hijacked

Staff Reporter

Motorcyclist aged 20 critical after Limassol collision

Staff Reporter

Mainly dry on Sunday but cold night expected

Staff Reporter

Our View: Disy infighting overshadows D-day for Cyprus  

CM: Our View

Tales from the Coffeeshop: The best laid schemes of mice and men often go awry

Patroclos

Nail-biting end to bitter presidential campaign

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign