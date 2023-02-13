February 13, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEntertainmentEnvironmentWhat's On

Environmental documentary screening in Larnaca

By Eleni Philippou033
documentary

Putting the conservation of marine ecosystems in the spotlight is the first documentary made by Together for the Med, which will be screened in Larnaca on February 22 by Enalia Physis Environmental Research Centre at the House of Arts and Letters Larnaca next week, followed by an open discussion, talks and nibbles.

Together for the Med is a network of 46 Mediterranean partners, which aims to raise awareness and mobilise around the threats to the Mediterranean. The film describes the daily struggle of those who apply effective solutions for the conservation of marine ecosystems, a deep dive into the life of three heroes fighting for marine biodiversity. A journey from north to south, from east to west, to find the common conservation problems in the emblematic regions of the Mediterranean such as Catalonia, the Kuriat Islands and the island of Zakynthos.

The documentary observes Yassine, who is preparing to dive to study the state of health of the Tunisian seabed. “If we look at the evolution of fishing in recent years, it is clear that our future doesn’t go beyond another 15 years,” worries Isaac from his small fishing boat. “If we don’t act now, biodiversity will continue to decline and the sustainability of the fishing sector will be undermined,” says Nicole, as she measures the size of the fish caught in the fishing nets of Greek fisherman Markos.

The Sentinels of the Mediterranean offers a new perspective on marine conservation, combining the expertise of scientists in the sector and the experience of fishermen. A welcome note by Executive Director of Enalia Physis Environmental Research Centre Marios Papageorgiou will open the event. 15 minutes later the screening will take place followed by an open talk with the Enalia Physis scientific team.

 

Environmental Documentary Screening

By Enalia Physis Environmental Research Centre. February 22. House of Arts and Letters, Larnaca. 7.15pm. www.enaliaphysis.org.cy

Related Posts

Cyprus economy expected to slow down amidst challenging external conditions

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Tatar congratulates Christodoulides

Andria Kades

ChatGPT: will Cyprus lose jobs to new tech?

Alix Norman

Christodoulides to meet Anastasiades

Andria Kades

Christodoulides sworn in on February 28

Jonathan Shkurko

Akel calls for official mourning for quake victims

Andria Kades
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign