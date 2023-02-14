February 14, 2023

Ministry publishes guides on whistleblower law

By Antigoni Pitta

The justice ministry on Tuesday published explanatory guides to help inform the public on the implementation of the whistleblower protection law.

Three separate guides have been issued on the ministry’s website in collaboration with the legislation commissioner, tailored for employees, employers and the competent authorities.

According to a statement by the ministry, the guides are in the form of user-friendly manuals, explaining in simple language the rights and obligations deriving from the law, from each of these three perspectives.

They all contain information on the nature of different complaints, who can log them, and the steps that need to be taken to submit one, while also explaining how they are dealt with and how whistleblowers are protected.

At the same time, the ministry is in the process of creating a special page on its website, providing resources and contacts so that members of the public can access the relevant authorities and submit their complaints.

The creation of the guides is part of the ministry’s wider efforts for more effective implementation of the laws that have been passed in the past year to combat the phenomenon of corruption.

 

