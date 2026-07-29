Cyprus is among the European Union member states highlighted for its approach to collecting and reporting data on human trafficking, according to a study published by the European Commission on Tuesday.

The Commission said that the study examines current challenges, good practices and possibilities for the further strenghteneing of the collection of statistics on human trafficking in the EU.

While data on human trafficking across the EU has been recorded for more than a decade, differences in national systems and reporting practices continued to make it difficult to develop a clear picture of the situation on an EU level, the Commission said.

In Cyprus, the responsible body for the collection of relevant data is the anti-trafficking unit of the police. Applying the Commission’s and Eurostat’s definition of human trafficking, the body holds information on both identified and suspected victims.

Cyprus is among the EU member states with more detailed human trafficking data collection practices, recording victims’ actual ages, nationalities and countries of origin, analysing prosecutorial outcomes, and having a legal basis for data collection and reporting.

The European Commission study highlights that while EU member states have made progress in improving human trafficking statistics, differences in definitions, counting methods, data collection practices and institutional responsibilities continue to limit the comparability and accuracy of data across the bloc. From July 15, 2026, member states are required under the revised Anti-Trafficking in Human Beings Directive to collect and report harmonised annual statistics on trafficking cases to the Commission.

The study sets out a series of recommendations aimed at improving the quality, consistency and comparability of human trafficking data collected across EU member states.

Among the key priorities identified are giving greater focus to alleged victims in data submitted to Eurostat, improving reporting on victims, suspects and perpetrators linked to the criminalisation of knowingly using services provided by trafficking victims, and strengthening the collection of criminal justice data.

The report also highlights the importance of developing stronger coordination models and closer cooperation between the various national authorities and institutions responsible for collecting, sharing and analysing trafficking data.