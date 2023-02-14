February 14, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Nicosia man arrested for hiding ammo on his roof

By Staff Reporter0126
handcuffs
File photo

Police in Nicosia on Tuesday arrested a 38-year-old man for illegal possession of ammunition.

Police had obtained a court warrant to search the man’s residence and arrived on the floor of his flat to find him coming down the stairs leading to the building’s roof.

Nothing was found in the man’s apartment but suspicions about his roof access led police to search the space, where they found a bag containing 524 full 9mm cartridges as well as three used ones. A dummy pistol was also found. 

Police interrogated the 38-year-old who allegedly admitted that the items found were his and he was arrested.

Police conducted a further search using police dogs but nothing more was found.

The case in under ongoing investigation.

