February 16, 2023

Man arrested for football violence set to appear in court

By Jonathan Shkurko034
A 22-year-old man from Limassol will appear in front of the Nicosia district court on Thursday, after he was arrested during the derby between Omonia and Apoel at GSP Stadium on Wednesday night.

The man was identified by stewards as the person who threw an object towards the fourth referee at the end of the first half, while the teams were heading towards the changing rooms.

The object hit the official on the head, but luckily did not injure him. Nevertheless, police officers, with the help of the stewards, removed him from the stands and arrested him.

The 22-year-old was let go after being questioned but was served a court warrant and will have to respond to the accusation of violence during a sporting event.

