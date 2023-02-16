February 16, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

‘Time to leave’: Petrides bows out of politics

By Andria Kades06
finance minister constantinos petrides
The outgoing Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides

Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides on Thursday said his time in politics has come to a close after 10 years, and he would not be vying for Disy’s leadership position.

“I’ve worked hard for 10 years in three different political posts, each of which created a large political cycle. I got into politics on the basis of what I could contribute and not what I could get,” he said in a statement.

“This is why I never hesitated to be confrontational. This political cycle is over and every politician needs to know when it’s their time to leave.”

Petrides said Disy is currently at a critical juncture and it is time to take stock of the presidential election results. It is time for self-criticism on Disy’s journey over the past few years and the mistakes which have been committed – both from the party but also as a result of the corruption of power.

The introspection needs to be honest and deep as the current situation touches on the very identity of the party he said.

“I find it politically short-sighted to limit the debate to any mistakes made between the first and second round of presidential elections.”

Disy needs to reflect on its roots as the party that introduced patriotic realism on the Cyprus problem, liberalism, fiscal discipline in the economy, as well as a western and European direction in foreign policy, Petrides added.

It is on the basis of these ideas “that we are duty bound to carry out the role of an honourable, respectable opposition that the country needs. Without being tactical.”

The leadership that Disy is set to elect next month must lead the party through a process of fundamental reconstruction but in a manner that unifies the party.

Petrides thanked President Nicos Anastasiades for trusting him with important posts, as well as Disy leader Averof Neophytou for the cooperation over 10 “very difficult years”.

He also wished president-elect Nikos Christodoulides a successful term.

“The country needs it.”

