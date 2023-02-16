February 16, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Vote for Paphos bishop on Sunday

By Jonathan Shkurko036
Αρχιεπίσκοπος Κύπρου Θεοφάνεια Πάφος

A total of 52,164 people in Paphos will be eligible to vote of the next bishop of the metropolis on Sunday, an announcement from church elections officer Ioannis Charilaou said on Thursday.

Charilaou said elections will be taking place from 10am until 1pm with a one hour break and then from 2pm until 5pm, at election centres in the metropolis.

There are four candidates, Karpasia Bishop Christoforos, Amathountos Bishop Nikolaos, and two archimandrites (unmarried priests) Tychikos Vryonis and Ioannis Ioannou.

According to Charilaou, there will be no ballot paper, but people will be called to write the name of the candidate that they prefer.

There will be 126 voting centres in the Paphos area.

People that are eligible will be able to see the centre they vote in at https://churchofcyprus.org.cy or at https://impaphou.org.

 

