February 17, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

National Guard and US forces conclude training exercise

By Iole Damaskinos00
National Guard, US forces, military training, wounded, casualty
Co-training in battlefield casualty management was

The Cypriot National Guard and US forces wrapped up a four-day training exercise on Friday at the Stavrou Stylianidi camp in Kornos, the ministry of defence announced.

The 173rd Airborne Brigade of the United States Armed Forces European Command (USEUCOM) and the 20th Armoured Brigade participated in the training on management of wounded soldiers on the battlefield.

The ministry of defence said US military medical and paramedical personnel took part with the aim of boosting triage, management and evacuation strategy knowledge in a small-scale operation, dubbed Silver Falcon Sofex -2023.

The exercise included practical training in how to care for the injured under fire and coping with bleeding, hypothermia and wounds, as well as airlifting soldier from the battlefield with an air command aircraft.

The activity is part of the continuous upgrading of military cooperation between the Republic and the USA in new areas of mutual interest, the ministry announcement concluded.

Related Posts

Banks warn people to be wary of scam texts

Nikolaos Prakas

Humans are part of nature, says Ineia community leader

Iole Damaskinos

Green party to plant trees in fire-stricken village

Iole Damaskinos

Third-country nationals now eligible for Tepak scholarships

Andria Kades

Over a thousand migrants repatriated in January

Nick Theodoulou

Health minister inaugurates transplant clinic

Antigoni Pitta
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign