February 17, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEnvironment

Nicosia Green Point now accessible by phone

By Iole Damaskinos00
Photo: CNA

A phone line with direct access to Green Point staff has been put into operation for residents with the aim of improving services, the Nicosia waste disposal council announced on Friday.

The announcement stated that as of February the public can contact the Green Points at 77111216, Monday through Friday from 8.00am to 3.30pm.

Staff will be on hand to inform callers about the opening hours of the various Green Points, the types of waste accepted and to relay complaints and suggestions directly to the Green Points administration.

