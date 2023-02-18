February 18, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

‘Animal welfare police are short-staffed’

By Gina Agapiou00
File photo

The government should take necessary action to boost the short-staffed animal police, the animal party said on Saturday after attending a police event informing pet owners of their legal obligations and rights.

Held in Episkopi in Limassol, the event aimed to enlighten pet owners on their obligations and rights towards their animals, according to the law.

The animal party, which attended the event on Saturday morning, issued an announcement suggesting the newly established branch continues to be involved in other work apart from animal welfare issues.

In its statement, the party expressed hope that the animal police will soon only deal with animal welfare complaints.

It said the party is aware of the weaknesses and shortcomings in the animal police concerning, among others, staffing and personnel, equipment, as well as a telephone for direct contact with citizens.

Decisions are awaited from the government to ensure that members of the animal police can function unhindered, the party said.

Animal police should be released from any other duties assigned to them, apart from duties relating to citizen complaints and the enforcement of laws for the welfare and protection of animals, it was added.

Related Posts

Christodoulides expected to announce cabinet by end of next week

Gina Agapiou

Turks who lost everything in earthquake seeking shelter in the north

Gina Agapiou

Probe launched after woman dies after giving birth

Gina Agapiou

Four remanded in Turkey on connection with hotel collapse

Gina Agapiou

Paphos municipality pleads with graffiti vandals to desist

Gina Agapiou

Free origami workshops

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign