February 18, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusHealth

Cyprus health ministry issues advisory on Marburg virus

By Gina Agapiou00
File Photo

The health services are closely monitoring the course of the Marburg virus after several cases were detected in Equatorial Guinea and other African countries.

The health ministry said in a statement that the medical services had recently updated the relevant protocols and the action plan for the management of cases of haemorrhagic fever.

Confirmed cases of the Marburg virus have so far been reported in the Kie-Ntem province according to the CDC.

Cameroonian authorities have also detected two suspected cases of Marburg  in Olamze, a commune on the border with Equatorial Guinea, the public health delegate for the region, Robert Mathurin Bidjang, said on Tuesday. Equatorial Guinea officially declared its first outbreak on Monday.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is working with local health authorities to identify cases and conduct contact tracing.

Marburg haemorrhagic fever virus belongs to the same family as Ebola, the other pathogen that causes haemorrhagic fever.  It is essentially a zoonosis, meaning it is transmitted from animals to humans.

However, it can also be transmitted from person to person, mainly through contact with blood or secretions of patients.

According to the US CDC, the risk level for travellers is at the lowest level and it is recommended that those visiting the affected area avoid contact with sick people who have symptoms such as fever, muscle pain and rash, as well as contact with blood and other bodily fluids, fruit bats and the caves and mines where they live, and avoid contact with primates such as chimpanzees.

Travellers to this area should isolate themselves and seek medical attention immediately if they develop fever, chills, muscle pain, rash, sore throat, diarrhoea, weakness, weakness, vomiting, stomach pain or unexplained bleeding or bruising during or up to 21 days after travel.

In its statement, the ministry stressed that there will be a further announcements and information if necessary.

