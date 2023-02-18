February 18, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Two arrested in connection with spate of burglaries

By Gina Agapiou00
handcuffs 04

Two suspects aged 28 and 29 have been arrested on suspicion of committing a series of burglaries and thefts in the government-controlled area of Morphou, police said on Saturday.

Peristerona officers, following a tip-off, caught the two in an open area around 7pm on Friday in possession of various items which they allegedly admitted they stole from a storage space and a house in the area.

After they were arrested, the suspects told police information about ten other cases of house and warehouse burglaries and theft.

The case is being investigated by the Morphou CID and the Peristerona police station.

Related Posts

Three villages celebrate the Feast of the Blossoming Almond this month

Eleni Philippou

Cyprus stands to benefit from EU raw materials plans

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus to tackle construction waste problem

Nikolaos Prakas

High excess mortality rates in Cyprus continue

Iole Damaskinos

Christodoulides tells Paphos supporters he’ll remember where he started

Iole Damaskinos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign