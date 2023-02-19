February 19, 2023

Cyprus Mail
LettersOpinion

The future cabinet

By CM Reader's View00

We are given to understand that the President-elect’s cabinet will be equally divided between men and women.

Would not the government be more effective, if each post was taken by the most competent person available to fulfill the post’s functions, regardless of gender?

 

Yours faithfully,

Brian Lait

Maroni, Larnaca

@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign