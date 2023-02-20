February 20, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus made ad joins most creative from around the world

By Gina Agapiou00
fan b mcdonalds tbwa (2)

McDonald’s Cyprus’ new television ad has been included in the largest online community showcasing creative adverts from around the world.

The professional campaign was created by TBWA\Entelia ad agency in collaboration with Semio Productions and the award-winning Greek director Vassilis Bourantas as well as “the magician of light” Gannis Georgiou as director of photography.

Released in Cyprus this February, the ads’ three-word statement ‘Hotter, Juicier, Tastier Burgers’ following small changes in the McDonald’s preparation process, was the team’s inspiration.

The burgers’ perfect taste and appearance has been made even more perfect, which is why the phrase ‘It’s perfect made perfecter’ has become the tagline for their brand new advertising, a TBWA\Entelia press release said.

Founded in 2005, Ads of the World is an advertising archive and community that showcases creative adverts from around the world.

See the ad on YouTube

 

Related Posts

Tourism in sound state says minister as January arrivals break record

Iole Damaskinos

Regional activists tell their Stories of Resistance

Eleni Philippou

Daily News Briefing

Paul Lambis

Man arrested in Limassol for attempted catalyst theft

Staff Reporter

Man charged with betting agency fraud

Staff Reporter

Today’s Weather: Cloudy and mild

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign