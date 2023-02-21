February 21, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Christodoulides ready to meet Tatar irrespective of UN presence, will announce Cabinet soon

By Andria Kades00
christodoulides

President-elect Nikos Christodoulides on Tuesday expressed his readiness to meet with Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar whether Unficyp’s chief Colin Stewart would be present or not.

Commenting on reports from the Turkish Cypriot press on the two leaders arranging a meeting without Stewart, Christodoulides said “I do not have any sticking points for over the format of our meeting.”

Christoulides added he was briefed by Stewart earlier in the day and was told the initial meeting would comprise the three of them – Christodoulides, Stewart and Tatar, followed by a broader meeting with the negotiators present too.

Commenting from his campaign office in Nicosia where he want to thank the volunteers who helped with his election efforts, Christodoulides said he would be announcing his Cabinet member choices by the end of this week or the beginning of next week.

He said it would a “dynamic Cabinet, with personalities from all political backgrounds.” The criterion would betheir abilities, he noted.

