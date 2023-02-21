February 21, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprus

Yields of Cypriot domestic bonds marked new rise in February

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
Yields of the short-term domestic bonds issued by the Republic of Cyprus marked a new rise fuelled by global tightening monetary policy on the backdrop of rising inflation.

According to a press release issued by the Public Debt Management Office of the Ministry of Finance (PDMO), during 13 Week Treasury Bills Auction, carried out on February 20, bids for a total amount of €81.65 million were submitted, out of which, €47.65 million total nominal value have been accepted with a weighted average yield of 2.96 per cent.

The accepted yields ranged from 2.9 per cent to 3 per cent, the PDMO added.

Compared with the January auction, weighted average yields rose by 26 basis points. Yields for the 13-week T-bills have embarked on a rising trajectory since June 2022.

T-Bills are one of the short-term financing tools used by the Ministry of Finance for domestic investors, mainly banks.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

