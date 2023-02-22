Daily News Briefing

February 22, 2023

Cyprus Mail
By Staff Reporter
feb 22 23

In today’s episode, current Disy leader Averof Neophytou on Tuesday bowed out of the race for the next party leader on Tuesday, in what has narrowed down to a face-off between House President Annita Demetriou and MP Demetris Demetriou.

Elsewhere, the Briton accused of killing his terminally ill wife, David Hunter had a “poor showing” in court remembering events that were convenient for him and his case, the state prosecutor argued on Tuesday at Paphos criminal court.

Meanwhile, around 1,000 people severely affected by the earthquake that devastated entire cities in Turkey and Syria on February 6 are currently seeking refuge in the north, Turkish Cypriot ‘welfare minister’ Hassan Tatsoi said.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

