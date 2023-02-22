February 22, 2023

Forest in memory of abuse victims

Environment Commissioner Clelia Vassiliou on Wednesday said her last act in office will be the planting of 100 trees in Aronas, near Aglandjia in honour of the over 3,800 cases of domestic violence and abuse handled by the police in 2022.

“The area where the trees will be planted is going to be named ‘Forest of Strength and Hope’ and each tree will represent a total of 3,800 cases of domestic violence and abuse handled by the authorities,” Vassiliou said.

She also added that, out of these cases, 300 involved minors.

“By creating this small forest, in addition to the environmental benefits, we seek to send a message to every victim of violence that they are not alone,” Vassiliou added. “Walking through the forest, each person will be able to reflect on what 3,800 victims went through.”

“The space that we will create will be a refuge for anyone seeking strength from nature and will also be a symbol of hope for everyone.”

