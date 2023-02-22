February 22, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Police in Limassol investigating car shooting

By Jonathan Shkurko
Police are investigating a case of shooting and malicious damage to a car owned by a 52-year-old in Limassol.

The incident happened at 3.10am on Wednesday, when, according to the owner of the car, unknown people fired their shotgun twice, first at the car parked outside his house and after at the house itself.

In a statement released later in the morning, police said that the rear windows of the car were completely shattered by the shots.

The scene has now been cordoned off and closed to the traffic while police carry out their investigations.

