February 23, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

New Paphos bishop elected

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Meeting of the Holy Synod on Thursday

Archimandrite Tychikos Vryonis was elected the new bishop of Paphos following a marathon session of the Holy Synod, which convened on Thursday at the Holy Archdiocese in Nicosia.

The new bishop of Paphos secured a total of 15 votes from members of the Holy Synod, Archimandrite Ioannis Ioannou, the other candidate for the post, only received one.

Archimandrite Tychikos Vryonis previously won the popular vote on Sunday, when he received 6,664 votes, or 50.01 per cent.

He was followed by Archimandrite Ioannis Ioannou, who secured 3,996 votes or 29.99 per cent and Bishop Amathuntos Nikolaos, garnered 1,942 votes or 14.57 per cent.

 

