February 23, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Banking and FinanceBusinessInternationalTurkey

Switzerland sent $3.6 bln of gold to Turkey in Jan, the most since at least 2012

By Reuters News Service01
Gold bars from the vault of a bank are seen in this illustration picture taken in Zurich November 20, 2014. The "Save our Swiss gold" proposal, spearheaded by the right-wing Swiss People's Party (SVP), aims to ban the central bank from offloading its reserves and oblige it to hold at least 20 percent of its assets in gold. The referendum is scheduled for November 30. The SVP argues it would secure a stable Swiss franc. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Gold bars from the vault of a bank are seen in this illustration picture taken in Zurich November 20, 2014.

Switzerland sent 58.3 tonnes of gold worth 3.3 billion Swiss francs ($3.6 billion) to Turkey in January, by far the most for any month in records stretching back to 2012, Swiss customs data showed on Tuesday.

Gold is traditionally seen as a safe means of storing wealth and Turkish demand for the metal has rocketed as sky-high inflation erodes the value of the local lira currency.

Switzerland is the world’s biggest bullion refining and transit hub. It shipped 188 tonnes of gold worth 10.1 billion Swiss francs last year to Turkey, up from only 11 tonnes in 2021.

But January’s shipments are an acceleration. Switzerland’s gold exports to Turkey have never previously exceeded 34 tonnes in a single month, Swiss data shows.

The quantity of gold flowing into Turkey has worsened Turkey’s current account deficit, which rose to $48.8 billion last year.

After earthquakes struck Turkey this month, causing thousands of deaths and huge economic damage, the government moved to reduce the amount of gold entering the country by suspending some imports and asking banks to widen the spread for gold transactions, making them costlier to curtail demand.

Switzerland’s shipments to Turkey accounted for 42 per cent of its total gold exports in January.

The country sent 3.2 tonnes to India in January, the lowest for any month since May 2021, and 26.1 tonnes to mainland China, the least since May 2022.

India and China are the two biggest gold consumer markets and demand often rises when gold prices are low and falls when gold prices increase.

Gold prices rocketed from a low of $1,615.59 an ounce in early November to as high as $1,959.60 on Feb. 2 before slipping back to around $1,840 by Tuesday.

