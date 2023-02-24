Cypriots among top three social media users in Europe

Cyprus has been ranked as one of the most social media-obsessed countries in Europe, according to a recently published study by gaming site AskGamblers.

According to the site, the study analysed the latest available usage data for Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger to see which countries had the highest share of users compared to the population.

“The Mediterranean island of Cyprus came second on the list, scoring 97.97 out of 100 based on usage,” the report noted.

According to the study, as of December 2022, the country has 1,170,400 Facebook users, which is 93.6 per cent of the population.

There are also around 788,000 Instagram users, 63 per cent of the population, and 825,300 Messenger users, 66 per cent of the population.

Moreover, the report found that Iceland is the European country most reliant on social media, with a score of 98.14 out of 100 for social media usage.

The country has 327,700 Facebook users, equivalent to 92.6 per cent of the population.

There are also 213,100 Instagram users, around 60.2 per cent of the population, and 248,900 Messenger users, about 70.3 per cent of the population.

“Coming in third place is Malta, with a score of 89.71 out of 100 for social media usage,” the study revealed, noting that there are 359,900 Facebook users in the country, which is 80.5 per cent of the population.

Additionally, the country has 238,700 Instagram users, 53.4 per cent of the population, and 363,900 Messenger users, 69.2 per cent of the population.

Sweden takes fourth place on the list, with a social media usage score of 87.48 out of 100.

The country has 8,754,800 Facebook users, 84.4 per cent of the population, and 6,065,400 Instagram users, 58.6 per cent of the population. Also, 55.7 per cent of the Swedish population uses Messenger, with 5,777,500 users in the country.

“Rounding out the top five is Portugal, which comes in with a score of 87.42 out of 100 for social media usage,” the study explained.

What is more, 8,444,400 Portuguese Facebook users are in the country, representing 83.3 per cent of the population.

Instagram also has 5,666,600 users in the country, equivalent to around 55.9 per cent of the country and Messenger has 6,024,500 users, 59.4 per cent of the population.

“It’s interesting that information on usage data for some of the biggest social media sites is readily available nowadays,” an AskGamblers spokesperson said about the findings of the study.

“However, it’s good to have, as it highlights how much the residents of certain countries rely on and use social media in their daily lives,” they added.

The spokesperson concluded by saying that further expansion of the study may also highlight the divide in internet usage in the Western world.