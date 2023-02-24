February 24, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Daily News Briefing

By Staff Reporter019
In today’s episode, there’s the latest on the new president’s meeting with Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar.

Elsewhere, the agriculture minister is pleased over the finalisation of the Akamas local plan.

There’s also calls from the Kokkinotrimithia community leader for the Pournara migrant reception centre to be relocated.

All these and more in your Daily News Briefing, brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

Avatar photo

