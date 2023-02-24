February 24, 2023

Ofer Landsberg Quartet live at Sarah’s Jazz Club

By Eleni Philippou00
A jazz guitarist born in Israel is the next musician to take the stage at Sarah’s Jazz Club. This Saturday, Ofer Landsberg and three Cypriot musicians will come together to present a soulful evening of jazz and more.

As a jazz guitarist, Ofer spent his formative years immersed in the New York Jazz scene, playing with legendary greats such as pianist Frank Hewitt, drummer Jimmy Lovelace, pianist Gil Coggins and Jimmy Wormsworth.

Now established as an internationally recognised player, Ofer has led performances at the EFG London Jazz Festival, Bopfest, The Red Sea Festival, Tel-Aviv Jazz Festival and Swansea International Jazz Festival while additionally appearing at prestigious venues such as Ronnie Scotts (UK), Birds Eye Jazz Club (Switzerland), Jazz Club d’Annecy (France), B-Flat Jazz Club (Germany) and JazzCafe Dizzy (Netherlands).

Citing Charlie Parker, Bud Powell, Dizzy Gillespie and Don Byas as his primary influences, Ofer has distinguished himself as a unique voice firmly grounded in the rich tradition of Bebop and is readily described by London Jazz News as a “master musician who refreshes and strengthens its relevance.”.

In his upcoming performance in Nicosia, he will present the Ofer Landsberg Quartet comprised of himself on guitar, Ireneous Koulouras on double bass, Dimitris Miaris on piano and Marios Spyrou on drums.

 

Ofer Landsber Quartet

Live jazz. February 25. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Nicosia. February 25. 9.30pm. Tel: 95-147711

