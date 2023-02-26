February 26, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Animal abuse claim filed after chicken spotted tied and held by wings at football match

By Nikolaos Prakas00
collage maker 25 feb 2023 10.02 pm

The animal party is filing an animal abuse claim with police on Sunday, after images surfaced of a chicken dressed in Omonia colours at a match the day before.

According to an announcement from the party, they are also going to call for measures to be taken by the head of the Cyprus sports organisation (Koa) Andreas Michaelides and the director of GSP Stadium, where the match was held, Foivos Constantinides.

“We now wonder how far the human mind can go without thinking soberly about its actions that end up victimising innocent animals who did nothing wrong,” the party said.

In the photograph the chicken is pictured to be held by its wings while wrapped and tied in an Omonia scarf.

