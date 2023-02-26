February 26, 2023

Karousos says over 85 communities supported by multi-million euro projects

By Nikolaos Prakas09
Over 85 communities have been supported with over €19 million in last few years, Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos addressing the 34th General Assembly of the Cyprus Union of Communities.

Speaking on Saturday evening, Karousos said in recent years the ministry’s development budget has increased by 450 per cent, from €32 million in 2015 to €176 million in 2023, adding that through hard work “we have succeeded in building significant and long -awaited works that have been a requirement by local communities and actors for decades. These are works announced by the president of the Republic and which he had set on his priorities.”

He added that the projects currently under his responsibility at the ministry exceed €1.9 billion and if the port and marina in Larnaca worth €1.2 billion is added to this amount than the projects he is responsible for exceeds €3.1 billion.

Karousos also said: “We supported more than 85 communities and municipalities across Cyprus, with sponsorships exceeding €19 million, we proceeded with the maintenance and restoration of 151 ancient monuments and churches with the full coverage of €5.78 million , we proceeded to renovate and upgrade the Paphos and Larnaca Museums, established the Ledra Museum, implemented the unification of the Archaeological Sites of Kato Paphos and have the new Cypriot Museum in the works, which will be an ornament for our cultural heritage. On our own initiative we have instituted the free entry into the museums that fall under the jurisdiction of the Department of Antiquities.”

A significant number of long-awaited projects, such as the Paphos-Polis, Limassol-Saitta, Astromeritis-Evrychou motorways, Nicosia circular road, and other roads works in Limassol and Larnaca are underway.

