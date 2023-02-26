Rumba Attack presents debut album with concert series

Local band with international flavour to stage shows around the island finds ELENI PHILIPPOU
Flamenco-infused guitar strums, Middle East-inspired melodies and nostalgic Greek notes are to fill the island’s music venues in March as the three-piece band Rumba Attack holds performances in Nicosia, Paphos, Limassol and Larnaca. Their mini-Cyprus tour celebrates a special occasion – the presentation of their debut album Harmonics. So, music fans gather around because one of the island’s most beloved bands is coming to a music venue near you!
Active on the music scene for the past 10 years, Rumba Attack have built a fanbase both in Cyprus and abroad with their performances in international festivals and concerts. Constantinos Lyras, Memnon Arestis and Savvas Thoma have presented their flamenco-rumba and bossa nova style music at the Athens Technopolis Jazz Festival but also at Cyprus’ most well-known music festivals: Cyprus World Music & Jazz Showcase, Fengaros Festival, TedXLimassol, Rialto Ethnic Music Festival, Limassol Acoustic Festival, Afro Banana Festival, Windcraft Festival and Paphos Ethnic Music Festival.
Original instrumental material, as well as select covers in their distinctive style blended with sounds from Middle Eastern and Greek origins, Rock and Bossanova, always dress their performances and their upcoming concerts around the island will include instrumentals from their album well as traditional Greek vocal songs.
The first stop on their album presentation tour is Antonakis Music Hall in Nicosia on March 4. On the following evening, Rumba Attack will head to Paphos for a concert at Technopolis 20. The second week of March will find the band at Sto Perama in Limassol on March 10 and then at Larnaca’s Apothiki 79 for the final performance. The Nicosia and Larnaca shows will include something extra – special guest performances.
Opening the first and last shows of the mini-tour will be a handpan percussion show by Vasilis Vasiliou and a contemporary flamenco dance show by Panayiota Nicolaou. Then Rumba Attack will take the stage to perform pieces from their new album which consists of 11 tracks, of which nine are original compositions and two covers of Greek songs.
Four unique musical evenings await as Rumba Attack takes the stage once again, this time in a particularly celebratory mood.
Rumba Attack Album Presentation
March 4. Antonakis Music Hall, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €12. www.tickethour.com.cy
March 5. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8pm. €12. Tel: 7000-2420
March 10. Sto Perama, Limassol. 8.30pm. €12. Tel: 25-373763
March 11. Apothiki 79, Larnaca. 8pm. €12. Tel: 99-498642