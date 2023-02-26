February 26, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Thousands attend Limassol Carnival parade

By Staff Reporter00
Λεμεσός Βασιλιάς Καρνάβαλος 2023

Thousands of people were out for the Limassol carnival parade on Sunday, as it was the first time in two years the celebrations were being held.

The parade and carnival celebrations have not happened in the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The parade was held along Makarios Avenue in Limassol, where 109 teams marched starting at 1pm.

At 1:15pm the carnival king, named ‘The King of Flames’ Demetris Yiannakou will start his course on the avenue.

Thousands of people took part in the parade, while still more are expected to watch from the side-lines.

The events will end in Limassol with a celebration in the park near the old port.

Other smaller celebrations were held in Paphos and the Famagusta area.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Karousos says over 85 communities supported by multi-million euro projects

Nikolaos Prakas

Akel’s Stefanou tests positive for Covid-19

Nikolaos Prakas

Cyprus’ first crossover transplant to be performed in March

Nikolaos Prakas

Two people rescued overnight in Lefkara area

Nikolaos Prakas

Suspects remanded in Paphos drug bust

Nikolaos Prakas

Two children hit by firecracker during football match

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign