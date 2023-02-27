February 27, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Speculation rife as names of new cabinet awaited

By Andria Kades00
general view of the presidential palace in nicosia

As announcements were imminent on the new Cabinet shape up, rumours abounded on Monday over the who’s who of ministerial posts.

Singer Michalis Hadjiyiannis is slated for the deputy culture ministry, while former health minister Constantinos Ioannou is set to become interior minister, according to Philenews.

Although official announcements were expected later on Monday, reports have suggested it may also be delayed to the next day.

This was believed to be linked to a marathon meeting President-elect Nikos Christodoulides had with Diko leader Nikolas Papadopoulos, Dipa leader Maro Garoyian and Edek leader Marinos Sizopoulos, the parties that backed him as an independent in the elections earlier this month.

Politis reported the meeting became tense at times over disagreements on the posts allotted to certain parties.

Beyond Hadjiyiannis, many names raised a few eyebrows as Christodoulides had pledged that his Cabinet would be made up of technocrats who had not served before – though the rumoured names include former ministers.

 

So far, it appears the ministers are:

Foreign minister: Constantinos Kombos

Finance minister: Makis Keravnos (former finance minister under Tassos Papadopoulos)

Interior minister: Constantinos Ioannou (former health minister)

Labour minister: Yiannis Panayiotou

Education minister: Athina Michaelidou

Health minister: Popi Kanari

Agriculture minister: Petros Xenofontos

Defence minister: Michalis Giorgallas

Deputy tourism minister: Costas Koumis

Deputy welfare minister: Marilena Evangelou

Deputy shipping minister: Marina Hadjimanoli

Deputy culture minister: Michalis Hadjiyiannis

Government spokesman: Constantinos Letymbiotis

Deputy government spokesperson: Doxa Komodromou

Chief of the president’s office: Charalambos Charalambou

Related Posts

Man stabbed outside his Limassol apartment

Andria Kades

Brothers injured in knife attack during altercation, three arrested

Andria Kades

Man arrested after policeman attacked

Andria Kades

Daytime techno party coming to Aglantzia

Eleni Philippou

Christodoulides-Netanyahu discuss Cyprus-Israel relationship

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Cyprus to upgrade IDs and passports

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign