Daily News Briefing

In today’s episode, President-elect Nikos Christodoulides announced his cabinet on Green Monday. It included some high-profile names including well-known singer Michalis Hadjiyiannis as Deputy Minister of Culture, as well as former Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou to the post of Interior Minister. In other news, maternal deaths in Cyprus more than doubled in the past 20 years, making it one of the worst performers across the globe, a report by the World Health Organisation revealed on Monday. And cities in Cyprus emptied on Monday as most people headed out into nature for picnics to celebrate the start of the Orthodox Eastern Lenten period.

