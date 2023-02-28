Analysts Predict Ripple (XRP), Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) and Cardano (ADA) will surge in March, here’s why

While negative trends cover many crypto headlines, three projects looking to turn the tables are Ripple (XRP), Cardano (ADA) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). After surging in value throughout January, Ripple (XRP) and Cardano (ADA) growth has slowed, though it is expected to rise dramatically in March. Meanwhile, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is on track for a new all-time high once its latest presale stage sells out.

>>BUY ORBEON TOKENS HERE<<

Ripple (XRP) Daily Trading Volume Hits $1.5 Billion In February

Ripple (XRP) allows for international transfers without the need for high fees or a centralized body. Ripple (XRP) works like the current SWIFT system used by banks, with faster transaction speeds for a seamless transfer experience.

In January, Ripple (XRP) hit highs of $0.42 before declining during the crypto market correction. However, price increases for Ripple (XRP) resulted in huge surges in trading volume, with daily trading volume hitting $1,488,178,634 on the 9th February. This volume has remained high, averaging $1 billion per day.

>>BUY ORBEON TOKENS HERE<<

Cardano (ADA) hits highest price since September 2022

Cardano (ADA) is a tool used by developers to create DeFi projects that are scalable, flexible and sustainable. So far, Cardano (ADA) has been used to create hundreds of projects, including decentralized games, cryptocurrencies and dApps.

Cardano (ADA) was one of the best performing cryptocurrencies of January, in which it increased from $0.24 to $0.418. However, much like Ripple (XRP), the price of Cardano (ADA) has declined following recent market trends. Nonetheless, investors remain extremely confident in Cardano (ADA), with the current daily trading volume being almost double the trading volume at the start of January.

>>BUY ORBEON TOKENS HERE<<

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) offers great returns for bullish investors

Investor confidence in Ripple (XRP) and Cardano (ADA) is extremely good news for Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) as it shows that investors are willing to seek out smaller projects to optimize their returns.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is currently in the eighth phase of its presale, having sold out early during its previous seven rounds. Bullish investors have already profited over 1987% from their investment, with additional price surges predicted over the next few months.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) introduces DeFi technology to the crowdfunding market with its innovative Orbeon launchpad. This multichain launchpad lets startups seamlessly launch NFTs on several blockchains while simultaneously building a community of investors who believe in their mission.

Each NFT will represent equity in their business and will be fractionalized to maximize the number of investors who can buy into each project. To maintain investor safety, a “Fill or Kill” feature will be implemented into each smart contract, and will refund investors if their chosen startup misses its funding targets.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has recently hit a new all-time high of $0.0835 after selling out during its last presale phase. Accordingly, analysts are now predicting that Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) could hit highs of $0.24 before its presale ends. This, alongside a number of lucrative rewards for holders, makes Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) a great investment alongside Ripple (XRP) and Cardano (ADA).

Find Out More About The Orbeon Protocol Presale

Website: https://orbeonprotocol.com/

Presale: https://presale.orbeonprotocol.com/register

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer: Views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more