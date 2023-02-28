February 28, 2023

High dust warning issued by labour department

The department of labour inspection on Tuesday issued a warning for high concentrations of atmospheric dust expected to remain in effect for two to three days.

In its statement, the department announced the dust contains small-sized inhalable particles that may negatively impact human health, especially for vulnerable populations such as children, the elderly and the sick.

Vulnerable members of the public are urged to wear a mask and avoid circulating in open areas until the phenomenon passes.

Employers must take appropriate measures after assessing the risks to their employees who work in open spaces and workers should use personal protection.

According to the air quality monitoring department, the last hourly dust concentration values ​​measured at 7 am were: in Nicosia 78.9 µg/m3, in Limassol 124.9 µg/m3, in Larnaca 72.4 µg/m3, in Paralimni 51.7 µg/ m3, in Paphos 57.8 µg/m3, in Zygi 55.1 µg/m3 and in Agia Marina Xyliatou 53.2 µg/m3.

It is noted that “dust” means respirable suspended particles in the atmosphere with a diameter of less than 10 µm (PM10).

According to the relevant legislation, the limit value refers to the average daily value and must not exceed the value of 50 μg/m3 (micrograms per cubic meter).

