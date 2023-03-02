March 2, 2023

US ambassador Julie Fisher met with Unficyp’s Colin Stewart

The new US ambassador to Cyprus Julie Fisher met the head of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (Unficyp) Colin Stewart on Thursday inside Nicosia’s buffer zone to discuss the ongoing efforts of the organisation.

Following the meeting, Fisher tweeted her will to cooperate with the UN to find a solution to the Cyprus problem.

“The UN has played a vital role in Cyprus for decades. I welcomed the opportunity to meet with Colin Stewart and the Unficyp team to discuss how we can best support efforts to reunify the island,” Fisher’s tweet said.

Before meeting Fisher, Stewart also held talks with the newly appointed ambassador of Spain Gabriel Ferrán Carrión to discuss the ongoing peace building efforts.

Last week, Nikos Christodoulides reiterated that a two-state solution is not up for discussion during a meeting with Stewart.

Later in the week, he also met Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar and told him he is ready to do whatever possible to overcome the impasse reached in Cyprus talks, within the agreed framework of the UN resolutions and with the EU playing a leading role.

