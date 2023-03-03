March 3, 2023

Court rules municipal employee can’t be forced to visit doctor

By Nikolaos Prakas00
Paphos municipality building

The Paphos administrative court has ruled in favour of a female employee at the municipality, who was forced by the mayor to take a leave of absence due to her being unable to perform her duties.

According to a court announcement on Friday, the contested decision also affected the rights of the applicant, which derive from the constitution in relation to the protection of personal and private life, since a visit and examination by the municipal doctor was made as a condition for her return to work.

The court said that municipality is required to pay €1,700 + VAT to the woman.

The decision of the Paphos mayor to order an employee to be absent from her duties with compulsory leave or to refer her to a doctor or a medical board is not provided for in any legislative or regulatory provision, the court said.

 

