March 3, 2023

Education minister at memorial service

By Andria Kades00
Education Minister Athena Michaelidou on Friday attended a memorial service for Eoka fighter Grigoris Afxentiou at the imprisoned graves.

“His sacrifice is an example of self-sacrifice and tremendous love towards the country. It is our duty to pass on to younger generations the ideals of love of country and freedom.”

Michaelidou said she was particularly glad to see schoolchildren at the site because it is through hands-on experience the values can be passed on to them.

She also expressed her condolences towards all the victims of Greece’s train crash, including Cypriots Kyprianos Papaioannou, 23 and Anastasia Adamidou, 24.

