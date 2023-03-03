Body of one Cypriot identified among Greek train collision wreckage (updated)

The body of one of the missing Cypriots aboard a train that crashed in Tempi, Greece was identified late on Thursday night.

The 23-year-old student, Kyprianos Papaioannou from Avgorou, was identified among the dozens of victims of the deadly collision two days ago using DNA testing.

Another Cypriot, 24-year-old dentistry student Anastasia Adamidou from Paphos, remains missing.

“These are difficult times,” foreign ministry permanent secretary Kornelios Korneliou said after the identification of Papaioannou’s body.

He added that the young man’s body was identified sometime after 10pm on Thursday, when the Cyprus embassy in Athens informed the foreign ministry and his family.

“We don’t know when the body will be returned,” he said.

He said they are still waiting news about Adamidou.

Papaioannou’s family has been in Greece since Wednesday, while Adamidou’s family returned to Cyprus on Thursday after having given DNA samples.

The Famagusta Music School, of which Papaioannou was a member, said on its Facebook page that with immense sadness and shock it bids farewell to its beloved former student, Kyprianos Papaioannou, “who so unexpectedly and unfairly lost his life in the tragic accident at Tempi.”

It said that Papaioannou was very much loved by his classmates, teachers, and staff both at the music school and Fotis Pittas High Schoo,l which he attended.

His love for Byzantine music led him to the Famagusta Music School with his focus being on Greek Orthodox chanting.

He graduated from the school in 2018 with excellent grades and after his military service as a commando, he continued his studies in law at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki.

Even after his graduation, he continued to contribute to the music school by participating with its students in local events.

The school’s administration expresses sincere condolences to Papaioannou’s family.

Avgorou community leader Panayiotis Michaela told CNA that the community is on standby to do whatever it can to support the student’s family.

“We have been quietly waiting since Wednesday when this national tragedy struck and were hoping for good news,” he said.

He said Kyprianos was a young man who was close to the church.

“His father is the community’s priest; he has been with us in good times and bad times. Now we have an obligation to support Kyprianos’ family and Father Christodoulos,” he added.