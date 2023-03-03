March 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Potato farmers given until mid month to file for frost damage

By Nikolaos Prakas00

Potato farmers in Xylofagou and Ormidia until the middle of the month to file damage complaints about the loss of their crops due to bad weather, the agriculture ministry announced on Friday.

According to the ministry, the farmers will be allowed to file complaints over damage sustained during the frost that occurred on February 9 in the area.

The forms for the damages can be filed and filled out at the Larnaca agricultural office, the ministry said.

Farmers who are unable to fill out the forms in person have been asked to fill them out through a representative if possible, and in extreme cases through either fax or email.

On the relevant form, the details of the plot and the affected crop must be clearly stated, while the form must be accompanied by a copy of the Application for Hectare Subsidies to Cyprus Agricultural Payments Organisation for 2022.

 

