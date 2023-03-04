March 4, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Bike theft suspect arrested

By Nikolaos Prakas080
feature annette bike shops have been one of the winners of the pandemic

A 20-year-old man was arrested in Nicosia on suspicion of stealing a bicycle, police said on Saturday.

The theft was reported on March 1 by an individual, who told police that the bicycle had been stolen from inside the apartment building where they lived.

Police said that around 9am on Friday, they spotted a bicycle that matched the description.

The police arrested the 20-year-old Nicosia resident, after spotting the bike and confirming with the owner it was the one described as stolen.

During their investigations that followed on the suspect’s home, police said that they found another two bicycles, an e-scooter, and an airgun.

Police are continuing their investigations.

Related Posts

Police question man who dragged dog behind vehicle

Nikolaos Prakas

Limassol teens offer green alternative to silica gel

Gina Agapiou

Teaching unions hope minister will solve dispute over twice-yearly exams

Nikolaos Prakas

Health minister: I’m going to patch the holes in the Gesy bag

Nikolaos Prakas

Exhibitions opening around the island in March

Eleni Philippou

17-year-old arrested for drugs

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign