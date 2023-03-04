March 4, 2023

Man remanded for attempted murder

A 38-year-old man on Saturday was remanded for eight days in Nicosia on suspicion of attempting to murder a 26-year-old man, police said.

The man appeared in Nicosia court in the morning, after being arrested on Friday.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Friday morning, when police were informed about an injured man being picked up by an ambulance and taken to Nicosia general hospital.

Authorities said that they received word a little after 4am. Arriving at the scene where the 26-year-old was found injured, police took evidence.

They also went to the hospital, where doctors informed them that he had a head injury and he was in a critical state.

After receiving a court ordered warrant, authorities arrested the man, and are continuing their investigations into the incident.

 

