March 5, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Three men arrested after bicycles reported stolen

By Andria Kades00
bicycle theft
File photo

Paphos police on Sunday said three people were arrested for breaking in to a block of flats and stealing a number of bicycles.

Residents of the building reported the theft on Thursday, saying two bicycles were stolen between Wednesday and Thursday.

A 33-year-old man who was believed to be a suspect, was arrested on Saturday afternoon. A 46-year-old man who lives with him was also arrested. Officers searched the flat and found four bicycles, two of which appear to be those stolen from the block of flats.

Sufficient explanations for the other two bikes were not given, police said and as such, are believed to be stolen.

A 38-year-old man who was at the flat at the time was also arrested.

