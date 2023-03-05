March 5, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Traffic cameras to be rolled out in coming weeks, 6 more to start on Monday

By Andria Kades00
Traffic Cameras

A number of traffic cameras will become operational across Cyprus starting Monday, police warned on Sunday.

Those at the crossings between Limassol Avenue and Armenias, as well as Prodromou with Griva Digeni in Nicosia will start working on Monday, as will another four to be used across the country.

Anyone caught violating the law will be reported.

By the end of March, cameras in Limassol at the crossings between Makarios avenue with Nikou Pattihi as well as Makarios Avenue and Ayia Zoni will also start working.

Another four mobile traffic cameras will start going into use, police added.

By mid-April, the plan is another two cameras will be operational in Nicosia, one at the crossing between Strovolos Avenue with Machera street, and the other between Makarios Avenue with the Spyrou Kyprianou and Digeni Akrita avenues.

A further four cameras will go into use across the country, police added.

Related Posts

Cyprus scores 94.4 in World Bank’s Women, Business and the Law index

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Education ministry to don Greek flag colours in memory of train crash victims

Andria Kades

Woman scammed out of almost €30,000

Andria Kades

Three men arrested after bicycles reported stolen

Andria Kades

Sugar island-from the Lusignans to loukoumades

Iole Damaskinos

Man arrested after more than 100 ecstasy pills found in Famagusta home

Andria Kades
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign