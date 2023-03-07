March 7, 2023

HIO announces revision to Gesy data protection policy

The personal data protection policy implemented by Gesy has been revised, the health insurance organisation (HIO) announced on Tuesday.

According to the HIO announcement, the general health plan revision has been made to ensure compliance with data protection law (Regulation 2016/679).

The purpose of the announcement is to inform the public on the treatment of their personal data, which the organisation collects and processes in the context of operating the national health scheme, as well inform the public of their rights.

“The protection of personal data is a main concern and appropriate technical and organisational information security measures [have been taken] in order to prevent, and/or limit accidental or illegal destruction, loss and alteration of data, or disclose or access said data without permission,” the HIO statement said.

The personal data protection policy is posted online on the Gesy public portal, accessible through www.gesy.org.cy open to beneficiaries and providers.

The announcement has also been posted on the organisation’s official social media accounts.

