March 7, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Roadworks: Partial closures on Nicosia-Limassol highway

By Staff Reporter00
A section of the Nicosia-Limassol highway will be periodically closed overnight for road improvement, starting on Tuesday, the Department of Public Works has announced.

The closures will take place between 10 pm and 6 am, on four days, excluding Fridays and weekends.

According to the announcement, during the works both lanes will be closed in one direction for approximately 3 km, and traffic will be diverted into the opposing lanes which will operate as a two-way system.

On Tuesday 7 and Wednesday 8 the section of the highway from the Moni exit to the Zygi exit in the direction of Nicosia will be closed.

On Thursday 9 and Monday 13, works will be carried out on the section from the Zygi exit to the Moni exit in the direction of Limassol.

The Department of Public Works apologizes for the necessary inconvenience.

