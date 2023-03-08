March 8, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man dies in fire, identity unknown

By Nikolaos Prakas0678
fire engine 03
File photo

A fire that broke out in an abandoned house in Strovolos, Nicosia killed one person, and has put another man in the hospital with second degree burns, the fire services said on Wednesday.

Speaking to the Cyprus Mail, fire services spokesman Andreas Kettis said that the cause of the fire is unclear, as the room in which it broke out and the body found inside was completely burnt.

He said that the home had no electricity connection, but it remained unclear whether the fire was caused by a makeshift heater or something else.

Police said that around 9:40pm on Tuesday the fire service responded to the call.

Upon arriving, firefighters found an unconscious man at the entrance of the home, while in the main room of the home they found a burnt body.

The man, 56, was taken to Nicosia general hospital, where doctors determined that he had second-degree burns all over his body.

He is being kept in intensive care and has been unable to speak.

Authorities took various evidence from the scene, and the post-mortem was conducted on Wednesday morning by Aggeliki Papetta and Orthodoxos Orthodoxou, who determined the individual had died from the blaze.

Police told the Cyprus Mail, that the identity of the body had not been determined yet, but that there were no fractures in the bones.

The owners of the home were informed about the fire, as they had not lived in the house since 2018.

Related Posts

Turkish Cypriot properties officials to be transferred

Nikolaos Prakas

Football clubs cheating state over players’ salaries

Jonathan Shkurko

Golden passport trial postponed until April 26

Nikolaos Prakas

Pink Mink: new exhibition opening at O Gallery

Eleni Philippou

Disy leadership contenders publish manifestos

Andria Kades

Getting love from their neighbour

Paul Lambis
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign