March 9, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Land registration website down

By Andria Kades00
cybersecurity information technology hacker hacked cyber crime

The government’s land registration’s website was down on Thursday morning, as a result of a hacker attack.

According to reports the attack began on Wednesday evening and hackers have requested money.

The government’s IT department is involved to try and resolve the situation due to the sensitive data the website carries, with the digital security authority is also attempting to find a solution.

Earlier this month, the University of Cyprus was also hacked and went down for a short time.

 

